DH | Parliament approves Anna Richardson’s credentials

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday approved the credentials of Anna Richardson and admitted her as an MP during a public plenary session of Parliament.

Richardson was not mentioned by name during the meeting. She was admitted to Parliament following the resignation of National Alliance (NA) MP Silveria Jacobs earlier this month. Jacobs remains Prime Minister and formateur of the new government for St. Maarten.

Richardson’s credentials were vetted by a committee comprising MPs Melissa Gumbs (Party for Progress), Grisha Heyliger-Marten (United People’s party) and Christophe Emmanuel (National Alliance).

Chairperson of Parliament Rolando Brison said now that Parliament has approved the credentials, Governor Eugene Holiday and Central Voting Bureau Chairperson Jason Rogers will be informed. He congratulated the incoming MP.

Richardson will have to be sworn in by Governor Holiday before she can take her seat as an MP.

