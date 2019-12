CatholicCulture | In Venezuela, the ‘situation worsens every day,’ cardinal says

Caracas (Agenzia Fides) – “Christmas is an opportunity to strengthen hope”, given the “critical situation that worsens every day in Venezuela”: said Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, Archbishop emeritus of Caracas, noting that “those who suffer are the poorest”.

“The situation in Venezuela is worsening, from many points of view. The economy suffers more and more due to the continuous devaluation of the bolivar. A dollar, which was worth 60 bolivars 16 months ago, now costs 47,000. This means that the cost of living, especially food, has skyrocketed”, says the Cardinal in a note sent to Fides.

The Venezuelan Cardinal regards government management to resolve the situation in Venezuela as “something incredible”. “An oil country suffers from a shortage of petrol and domestic gas: it is something embarrassing and unheard of!” he notes.

“Those who suffer the most are the poorest!” added the Archbishop Emeritus of Caracas. In view of Christmas, the population is called to rekindle hope: “Even in the midst of so many difficulties we must strengthen our religious practice, go to church, participate in Sunday Mass and receive the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist, trusting in God”. “And we are called to live fraternal charity deeply, especially with the most needy”, he concluded. (CE) (Agenzia Fides, 21/12/2019)

Bron: Catholic Culture