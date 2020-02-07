CC | Celebrating United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Newark, NJ to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – Welcome, United Airlines! The inaugural flight marks United Airlines’ return to Curaçao after an absence of almost ten years.

United Airlines’ return will allow Curaçao to receive a larger number of visitors from the North American continent. The inaugural flight by United Airlines from Newark, New Jersey to Curaçao was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport.

Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Ms. Zita Jesus-Leito, United Airlines Senior Manager International Network Planning Ms. Jessi Grewal, CEO of Curaçao Tourist Board Mr. Paul Pennicook, Director of People & Communications for Curaçao Airport Partners Ms. Narayana Camelia and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association CEO Mr. Miles Mercera.

Mr. Pennicook accompanied Ms. Grewal on the first flight to Curaçao after attending the inaugural ceremony at Newark Liberty International Airport. All inbound and outbound passengers on the first flight received a commemorative certificate signed by the CEO of the airline.

United Airlines will be making direct flights to Curaçao every Saturday, departing from Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:33 a.m. and arriving in Curaçao at 2:30 p.m. The return flights will depart from Curaçao at 3:30 p.m. and land at Newark Liberty International Airport at 7:35 p.m.

The flights will be operated with a Boeing 737 with 126-seat capacity. This new service by United Airlines makes it possible for more visitors to come and feel for themselves the unique product Curaçao has to offer—beautiful beaches, a rich culture, history, architecture, a wide variety of tourist attractions, entertainment and, most of all, our friendly people.

This direct connection to Newark is an important achievement in Curaçao’s efforts to grow its airlift from the U.S. market. At the same time, it also means more options for our local people. The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) hereby warmly congratulate United Airlines, wishing them all the best with these new flights.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle