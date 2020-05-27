CC | KPMG Meijburg settles with the Public Prosecution Service

WILLEMSTAD – KPMG Meijburg Caribbean must pay an amount of 140,000. The KPMG employee who is involved in the case must also pay a hefty sum.
Former tax service provider KPMG Meijburg & Co Caribbean has paid to prevent prosecution from the Public Prosecution Service. It concerns an amount of 140,000 guilders.
The KPMG officer who, according to the Public Prosecution Service, is the main person in this money laundering case must pay 65,000 guilders.
The KPMG Meijburg company participated in trade with the companies KPMG Tax & Legal Services B.V. before 2015.
Investigation Turquoise
In Curaçao and the Netherlands, as a result of the extensive criminal investigations Troja and Cymbal, several people have been convicted of, among other things, money laundering with activities that are referred to as “dollar swiping” or “dollar tourism”. In addition, approximately 1 million credit card transactions from tourists – mainly of Venezuelan nationality – were paid out at USD 320 million in the years 2004 to 2014. The transactions were disguised as purchases of clothing or medicines in the books of the company that channeled these credit card transactions (“the swipe company”).
In investigation Turquoise, the Crime Undermining Team (“TBO”) has further investigated the role of service providers in facilitating these activities. Financial service providers such as accountants and tax advisors are so-called gatekeepers who must protect the integrity, stability, and reputation of the financial sector.
In the years 2007 to 2013, Meijburg Caribbean provided the profit tax returns for the swipe company. By not reporting pre-defined swipe activities when making these tax returns, although it was aware of this and reporting was required in the opinion of the Public Prosecution Service under the circumstances of the case, Meijburg Caribbean did not act as a gatekeeper should be. In addition, according to the Public Prosecution Service, it has contributed to the potential disadvantage of the Curaçao tax authorities.
Reasons for a transaction
The Public Prosecution Service is of the opinion that Meijburg Caribbean is guilty of criminal offense by making incorrect tax returns. At the same time, the Public Prosecution Service is of the opinion that there are good reasons to settle the matter through a transaction.
Meijburg Caribbean is no longer operational as a company shortly after the judicial authorities have searched its office building. A transaction has also already been entered into with the accountancy firm concerned. In addition, the tax disadvantage for the tax authorities has already been compensated by the swipe company by means of additional assessments and fraud penalties.
The transaction
Based on this transaction, Meijburg Caribbean will pay an amount of 140,000 Antillean guilders as transaction sum to the Country of Curaçao. A transaction has also been entered into with the person who, according to the Public Prosecution Service, actually headed the alleged conduct by Meijburg Caribbean. The latter will pay a transaction sum of 65,000 Antillean guilders to the Land Curaçao. In addition, publication of this press release is part of the transaction.
TBO is a project-based collaboration between specialized units of the criminal investigation team (RST) and the Prosecutor General’s Office in Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. TBO focuses on tackling corruption and undermining financial and economic crime, including investigating (tax) fraud, forgery and money laundering.
26 MEI 2020 – Persbericht Openbaar Ministerie
De officier van justitie van het Parket Procureur-Generaal van Curaçao, Sint Maarten en Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba (“OM”) heeft voormalig fiscaal dienstverlener KPMG Meijburg & Co Caribbean B.V. (“Meijburg Caribbean”) een transactie aangeboden ter voorkoming van verdere strafrechtelijke vervolging. Meijburg Caribbean heeft het transactieaanbod aanvaard. De onderneming van Meijburg Caribbean nam vóór 2015 aan het handelsverkeer deel met de vennootschappen KPMG Tax & Legal Services B.V.
Onderzoek Turquoise
In Curaçao en Nederland zijn als resultaat van de omvangrijke strafrechtelijke onderzoeken Troja en Cymbal meerdere personen veroordeeld voor, ondermeer, witwassen met activiteiten die “dollar-swipen” of “dollar-toerisme” worden genoemd. Hierbij is met ongeveer 1 miljoen creditcardtransacties aan toeristen – vooral met de Venezolaanse nationaliteit – in de jaren 2004 tot 2014 voor 320 miljoen Amerikaanse dollar uitbetaald. De transacties werden in de boeken van de onderneming die deze creditcardtransacties kanaliseerde (“de swipe-onderneming”) verhuld als aankopen van kleding of medicijnen.
In onderzoek Turquoise heeft het Team Bestrijding Ondermijning (“TBO”) de rol van dienstverleners bij het faciliteren van deze activiteiten nader onderzocht. Financiële dienstverleners zoals accountants en belastingadviseurs zijn zogeheten poortwachters die de integriteit, stabiliteit en reputatie van de financiële sector moeten beschermen.
Meijburg Caribbean heeft in de jaren 2007 tot en met 2013 de aangiften winstbelasting verzorgd ten behoeve van de swipe-onderneming. Door bij het doen van deze belastingaangiften geen melding te maken van vooromschreven swipe-activiteiten, terwijl zij daar wel van op de hoogte was én melding naar het oordeel van het OM geboden was onder de omstandigheden van het geval, heeft Meijburg Caribbean niet gehandeld zoals het een poortwachter betaamt. Bovendien heeft zij hiermee volgens het OM bijgedragen aan het potentieel benadelen van de belastingdienst Curaçao.
Redenen voor een transactie
Het OM is van oordeel dat Meijburg Caribbean zich schuldig heeft gemaakt aan strafrechtelijk verwijtbaar handelen door het doen van onjuiste belastingaangiftes. Tegelijkertijd is het OM van oordeel dat er goede redenen zijn om de kwestie af te doen door middel van een transactie.
Meijburg Caribbean is kort na doorzoeking van haar kantoorpand door de justitiële autoriteiten niet meer als onderneming operationeel. Ook is reeds met de betrokken accountantsfirma een transactie aangegaan. Daarnaast is het fiscale nadeel voor de belastingdienst reeds door de swipe-onderneming gecompenseerd door middel van naheffingen en fraudeboetes.
De transactie
Op basis van deze transactie zal Meijburg Caribbean een bedrag van 140.000 Antilliaanse guldens als transactiesom aan het Land Curaçao betalen. Met de persoon die volgens het OM feitelijk leiding gaf aan de verweten gedragingen door Meijburg Caribbean, is eveneens een transactie aangegaan. Deze zal aan het Land Curaçao een transactiesom van 65.000 Antilliaanse guldens betalen. Daarnaast maakt publicatie van dit persbericht onderdeel uit van de transactie.
TBO is een projectmatige samenwerking tussen gespecialiseerde eenheden van het recherche samenwerkingsteam (RST) en het Parket van de Procureur Generaal in Curaçao, Sint Maarten en Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba. TBO focust zich op een aanpak van corruptie en ondermijnende financieel-economische criminaliteit en doet daarbij onder meer onderzoek naar (belasting)fraude, valsheid in geschrift en witwassen.
