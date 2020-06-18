CC | Sweden’s Gaming Inspectorate gives a cease-desist directive to seven Curaçao-based unlicensed operators

STOCKHOLM, WILLEMSTAD – According to Spelinspektionen, Sweden’s Gaming Inspectorate, seven unlicensed operators registered in Curaçao are currently offering their services to customers without proper licensing. These companies must withdraw from the Swedish Market.

These operators must remove all their 45 brands from the regulated Swedish market. In total 10 companies have received this directive. Two of these ten companies are registered in Malta and Cyprus, while seven are authorized by Curacao. Six out of the ten operators have headquarters in Curacao, together with two each from Malta and Cyprus.

According to Spelinspektionen, these ten companies have violated and infringed on law, like marketing directly and through their affiliate relationships to local Swedish players and selling goods in Swedish language and payments in Swedish kroner. The regulator ordered close to 21 operators to cease targeting customers starting December 2019, with the highest-profile of them all being 1xBet.

The Spelinspektionen has been using the cease-desist order to tackle unlicensed operations. To prevent payment providers from working with the unlicensed operators, the regulator has the alternative to use court injunctions. The licensed operators feel that the restriction, which came into force on the 11th of June, will favor unlicensed operators. Currently, there is a SEK 100 bonus cap on all digital casino activities as from the 2nd of July and a SEK 5000 weekly deposit limit, aiming to protect players under lockdown at home. Nevertheless, in places where restrictions are not enforced, licensees feel this might encourage gamblers to work with unlicensed operators.

Bron: CuracaoChronicle