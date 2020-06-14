CIN | Resolute expedition cruiseship to be sold at auction

The RCGS Resolute will be sold at an auction in Curacao on June 22, according to a statement. The former Hanseatic could have thus have its third new operator in three years.

The ship had previously wrapped up its career with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2018, and was then chartered on a long-term deal to One Ocean Expeditions.

Following the demise of One Ocean Expeditions, the ship was arrested in Buenos Aires late last year.

Te shipowner, Bunnys Adventure and Cruise Shipping Company Limited, eventually paid to have the ship released. More trouble followed this year as the ice-class ship got into an incident with an Venezuelan naval vessel on the way back to Europe.

Under management from Columbia Cruise Services, the Resolute has been docked in Curacao ever since, with a skeleton crew aboard.

According to court documents the shipowner is responsible for debts of just under $4 million.

The 1991-built vessel is said to be in need of minor repair following the spring incident. The auction should attract plenty of interest from investors and players in the expedition cruise market.

