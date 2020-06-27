DH | Air Belgium to offer flights to St. Martin

CHARLEROI, Belgium–Air Belgium has arrived at an agreement with Air Caraïbes, resulting in ticket offers to St. Martin with a transfer in Martinique or Guadeloupe this winter season.

The Dutch aviation news website luchtvaartnieuws.nl announced the agreement between Air Belgium and Air Caraïbes on Wednesday. Per November, Air Belgium will carry out two flights per week from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Guadeloupe and two flights per week to Martinique.

From Guadeloupe and Martinique, passengers can then take an Air Caraïbes flight to Grand Case l’Espérance Airport. Air Belgium will be offering tickets to St. Martin with a transfer in Guadeloupe or Martinique.

Ticket prices are unknown, and the sale of tickets has not yet started, but for some passengers, making use of this Air Belgium-Air Caraïbes flight might be an interesting alternative to the direct flights of Royal Dutch Airlines KLM or Air France. Passengers can also fly on Air Caraïbes to St. Lucia.

Earlier this week, Air Belgium announced plans to fly to the Dutch Caribbean next year. It is not known to which island it will carry out flights. Air Belgium will fly this summer in a triangle between Brussels, Guadeloupe and Martinique. Air Belgium has a fleet of four Airbus A340-300s.

Bron: Daily Herald