DH | CCSU approves new salary scales for police

PHILIPSBURG–The Committee of Civil Servants Union (CCSU) has approved new salary scales for the police force.

CCSU said in a press release on Thursday that its members received a request from Minister of Justice Egbert Doran on December 20, to approve the proposed amendments to the National Decree “Besluit rechtspositie Korps Politie Sint Maarten.”

Based on article 112h of the “Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht,” CCSU has to give its approval in order for the Minister of Justice to proceed with the proposal to amend the National Decree, to establish the new salary scales for the St. Maarten Police Department.

“After a careful review of the requisite documentation that was submitted, the proposed amendments to the new salary scales for the St. Maarten Police Department were unanimously approved by CCSU on Friday December 27, 2019,” CCSU said in its release.

An official letter was sent to the Minister to inform him that members are in agreement with the content of the documents and do not have any reservations with the proposed amendments.

