DH | Courthouse closed until further notice

PHILIPSBURG–Following the measures initiated by the government of St. Maarten in combating COVID-19, the Courthouse will be closed to the public until further notice from Wednesday, April 1.

The court has a team in place for urgent matters, the Joint Court of Justice said in a brief statement. Urgent cases will be handled or processed digitally.

Litigation documents for urgent cases must be submitted digitally by e-mail to [email protected]

For more information visit the website:

www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/corona or Facebook page: Courthouse Sint Maarten.

In the meantime, the renovation works to the exterior of the Courthouse continue as planned with scaffolding being put in place.

Government construction projects are allowed to continue despite the more stringent measures on business closures that came into effect as of Wednesday.

The Joint Court of Justice signed a construction agreement with Leeward Island Construction Company LICCOM for repairs and renovation of the historical Courthouse in the heart of Philipsburg in December 2019.

The agreement concerns phase one of the Courthouse’s reconstruction, which entails the repair of damage caused by Hurricane Irma in September 2017 and renovation of the outer walls and Courthouse entrance. The Courthouse roof will be renovated at a later date.

