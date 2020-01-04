DH | Girl is first baby born in St. Maarten for 2020

PHILIPSBURG–It was pure girl power at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on January 2, when bouncing bundle of joy Jamilla Richardson came out of her mother’s womb, becoming the first baby to be born in Dutch St. Maarten for 2020.

Jamilla entered the world at 9:12am weighing a healthy 3,309 grams and stretching an impressive 50 centimetres in length.

Jamilla’s entry into the world on January 2 was no surprise for parents Wendella (29) and Etienne Junior Richardson, as a caesarean section had been planned for this date beforehand. However, Wendella was surprised that her new-born was the first baby to be born in St. Maarten for the new year, as she was not born on the first day of the new year.

SMMC gynaecologist Dr. Alfredo Callo performed the successful caesarean section. Wendella, a Bishop Hill resident, said this is her second child and she was super excited about the birth. “I am really excited. It is a wonderful feeling,” she told The Daily Herald as she lay in bed recovering from her surgery.

Wendella said she will enjoy the time with her perfect New Year’s gift as a stay-at-home mom for now.

Bron: Daily Herald