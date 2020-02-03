DH | Jetair makes inaugural flight to St. Maarten Sun

AIRPORT–Travellers in St. Maarten now have another option to connect to Curaçao, thanks to the addition of Jetair to the line-up of airlines that service the country.

Jetair made its inaugural flight to St. Maarten on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft was welcomed by a water cannon salute after it touched down on the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Jetair Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Mass told reporters shortly after landing that the airline wants to give St. Maarten travellers options for their travel needs within the Caribbean and South America. He said Jetair hopes to be able to connect St. Maarten to the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Colombia and Jamaica in the foreseeable future, either point-to-point or via a Curaçao hub.

The airline is starting off with two weekly flights to and from Curaçao on Sundays and Wednesdays. The flights are operated with a Fokker 70 aircraft with a capacity of 80 seats. The flight departs Curaçao on Wednesday and on Sunday at 4:50pm local time, arrives in St. Maarten at 6:30pm, leaves St. Maarten at 7:15pm and arrives in Curaçao at 8:55pm.

Ticket price is NAf. 718 or US $399 for a roundtrip. This amount includes all taxes of NAf. 133 or US $74, airport taxes and surcharges levied both in Curaçao and St. Maarten. Passengers are entitled to take hand luggage of maximum eight kilogrammes and a checked-in suitcase of maximum 23 kilogrammes.

Passengers can book a ticket online via the website

www.jetaircaribbean.com , via the company’s ticket office in Curaçao at Schout Bij Nacht Doormanweg 79 from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:30pm, or in St. Maarten at Juliana Airport Handlers, located at the airport, daily between 9:00am and 6:00pm.

Bron: Daily Herald