DH | Lifting of French-side border controls to take place June 2

MARIGOT—The Préfecture announced Monday that the lifting of border controls to the French side will take place on Tuesday, June 2, providing the health situation of the territory continues to remain stable and all conditions are met.

In its release, the Préfecture said the stable health situation permits it to proceed to the next phase of exiting lockdown on June 2. Beaches have all re-opened and non-motorized water sport activities have been authorized. An increasing number of classes have also returned to school under strict sanitary conditions.

From June 2, professional sailing and other nautical activities will be permitted to resume. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the sanitary field is being finalised between St. Maarten and St. Martin.

A working meeting was held on Friday, May 22, between the Regional Health Agency ARS and the Dutch side Ministry of Health to set up a common protocol, guaranteeing the monitoring and control of the sanitary situation. A new exchange is planned for Tuesday, May 26, to coordinate testing, contact tracing and the 14-day quarantine details. The signing of this shared MOU is expected in the next few days.

Guadeloupe and Martinique lifted their 14-day quarantine restrictions as of May 25, due to the stabilization of the health situation on the two islands. A 14-day quarantine is no longer required of travellers following trips between Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin and St. Barths.

For travellers coming from mainland France however, those travelling for urgent reasons to our islands, the 14-day quarantine is still mandatory. This can be carried out at home, combined with screening test protocol (D+1 and D+8).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Decree 2020-548 of May 11, 2020, only the following type of travel is authorized: travel for compelling/urgent personal or family reasons, emergency health reasons, or an emergency medical condition, or a professional reason that cannot be deferred.

Persons travelling for one of these reasons must complete the required form, sign a declaration of honour, and bring with them supporting documents relating to the emergency as well as their place of residence.

Other types of travel (tourism, leisure, family visits, etc.) are prohibited until further notice.

