DH | Man accused of killing friend extradited back to St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG–A man, A.C., who is suspected of being involved in the killing of a Colombian national known as “Pepe” on July 1, 2016, was extradited from the United States (US) to St. Maarten on Monday, December 23.

C. has since been heard by detectives of the High Impact Crimes Unit of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM for his involvement in the killing, said police in a press release on Friday.

According to police, C., who was a friend of the victim, gave a statement to police in 2016 and fled the island to the US shortly afterwards. An extradition warrant was later issued for him.

US authorities arrested C. and extradited him to St. Maarten at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office. He is being incarcerated pending further investigation, according to the press release.

The victim’s body was found on Arlet Peters Road in Cay Hill around 1:00pm on Friday, July 1, 2016. The body was found on the section of the road overlooking the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas. Several gunshot wounds were found on the body.

“Pepe” was reportedly the owner of Pollo Loco, a chicken restaurant located on Wellington Road in Cole Bay. The motive for the killing was not disclosed by authorities. At the time, it was reported that the killing was a robbery gone bad. However, this was not confirmed by police.

“Through a great joint cooperation between the Dutch and American authorities, the suspect was brought back to St. Maarten,” said police.

