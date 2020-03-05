DH | Man arrested for setting homeless woman on fire

PHILIPSBURG–Police arrested a man F.W. on Tuesday morning in connection with setting well-known homeless woman J.J.W. on fire in Dutch Quarter around 2:30pm Saturday. He has been charged with severe mistreatment (in Dutch, “zware mishandeling”)

Police and the Ambulance Department were called to Dutch Quarter that day because the woman was found sitting on the side of a road with severe burns.

A disturbing video of the incident circulated on social media shortly after the burning. It depicted the woman in visible pain, with burns on her back, stomach, chest, arms, neck and parts of her face.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and she was later taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). She was flown to Colombia on Sunday for further medical care. She is still in critical condition, said police on Wednesday.

The suspect appeared at the Philipsburg police station on Saturday and gave detectives his version of what had happened between him and the woman.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.

The Police Force thanks the community for its assistance in this case. Police request that any other witnesses contact the detectives investigating this case via tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 204/205 or the anonymous and free-of-charge tip line 9300.

Bron: Daily Herald