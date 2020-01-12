DH | NA, UP sign coalition agreement, NA’s Emmanuel has not signed

The new Government of St. Maarten will comprise a combination of the two parties that gained the most votes in last Thursday’s snap parliamentary elections.

The National Alliance (NA) and United People’s (UP) party on Saturday evening signed a coalition agreement to form the next government for St. Maarten. Christopher Emmanuel of the NA, has not signed the agreement.

Under the agreement NA will assume the portfolios of Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Minister of Finance, Minister of VROMI, Minister Plenipotentiary, Minister of Education, Deputy Prime Minister and Vice Chair and First Vice Chair of Parliament.

UP will assume the portfolios of Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), Chairperson of Parliament and Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary.

In the agreement parties agreed to operate in the best interest of St. Maarten. “Whereas our democracy allows both parties to enter into this agreement, they have entered into said agreement to form the new coalition government of St. Maarten.

Both parties have committed to maintain a coalition government with the agreed upon shared responsibilities as mentioned in this agreement between both parties represented in this agreement from parliamentary period 2020 to 2024.”

