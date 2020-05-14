DH | Persons stranded abroad urged to register at Foreign Relations

PHILIPSBURG–Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Wednesday urged St. Maarten residents who are stranded abroad to register at St. Maarten’s Department of Foreign Relations.

She said the department is currently assessing how many persons are stranded abroad and “have a great need to return home.” Flights are available, but the repatriation process has to be conducted on a step-by-step basis and in a phased manner to ensure that the medical facilities in St. Maarten are not overburdened.

Jacobs said the country runs the risk of further spreading the highly infectious coronavirus COVID-19 disease whenever it brings home residents from abroad. She reminded that it was bringing home residents before the first lockdown that had led to the start of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

She made it clear that persons who will be returning will have to be tested prior to their arrival, and on their return they will be tested if they have symptoms. They will also be required to remain in mandatory quarantine for at least 14 days whether they display symptoms or not.

Authorities are currently working out the logistics of the repatriation process and will make this information available once finalised.

Persons stranded can register at the Department of Foreign Relations by sending an email to the Consular Officer

[email protected] or by calling tel. +1 721 520-7380, during office hours.

Bron: Daily Herald