DH | Reduction of cost for households and companies in Caribbean Netherlands

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Households and companies in Bonaire can expect a reduction in cost of nearly US $60 per month as of May 1 until the end of this year. For St. Eustatius the amount is more than $50 per month and for Saba $44 per month.

The purpose is to reduce the cost of living for residents of the Caribbean Netherlands, it was announced by the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations.

This “Corona Measure” involves an incidental amount of 7.8 million euros to be raised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy for electricity and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for drinking water.

The utility companies in Bonaire, Saba and Statia will process the tariff reductions automatically. Residents do not have to do anything.

Residents in the Caribbean Netherlands will not notice the reduction in cost of electricity and drinking water in June, as most invoices for the consumption of electricity and water in May will not be sent out until one month after.

All households and companies will receive an incidental allowance for electricity and drinking water over the period May through December 2020. As a result of this allowance, the fixed usage tariffs will amount to zero. During this period only the cost for the usage of electricity and drinking water needs to be paid.

Depending on the type of connection, this yields different savings. A monthly discount of $25 per month applies for all subscribers to all fixed Internet connections.

For households in Bonaire with a standard connection this means a total reduction in cost of $58.26 per month. Households in Statia will receive a total reduction in cost of $53.56 per month. Households with a standard connection in Saba will receive a total cost reduction of $44.13 per month.

Saba does not have a drinking-water network. Instead of a discount on the water bill, money has been made available for the expansion of the water-storage capacity in cisterns in Saba.

