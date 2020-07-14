DH | Saba lifts restrictions on outbound travelling

SABA–The Public Entity Saba informed that persons wishing to leave the island are permitted to do so, as there are no restrictions on outbound travel from Saba since Friday, July 10.

However, persons who plan to leave the island should consider that there are no commercial flights or ferries at this moment. Therefore, transportation from the island is one’s own responsibility, the public entity said.

Persons should also take into consideration what measures or requirements the island or country destination has in place.

The global situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic is fluid, and measures can change at any moment.

When returning to Saba, travellers must request entry by emailing

[email protected] A two-week quarantine will be mandatory and at the traveller’s own expense.

Quarantine is not mandatory for essential travel to St. Maarten, with approval from the Island Governor, and once it concerns a day trip, the public entity Saba said.

As of July 10, St. Eustatius is categorised as a low-risk destination as it has a favourable epidemiological situation comparable to that of Saba. There have been no persons tested positive in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and Statia without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes travel for leisure.

Due to the current favourable epidemiological situation on St. Maarten and its decision to remain closed to the United States, persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

St. Maarten was categorised as medium-risk and is now categorised as low/medium-risk. It does not have an epidemiological situation comparable to that of Saba yet. However, there have been no persons who tested positive in more than four weeks. St. Maarten was mainly categorised as medium-risk before because of its policy to open back up completely to South, Central and North America. On July 8, it was announced that this decision was postponed until August 1. Therefore, the categorisation changed to low/medium-risk. This means that travel is open for essential travel and work between Saba and St. Maarten and that transit via the St. Maarten airport is possible to and from other destinations, without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival in Saba. Leisure travel from St. Maarten to Saba is still prohibited.

Bonaire and Curaçao are categorised as low-risk. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba, Curaçao and Bonaire without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure travel.

Because Bonaire and Curaçao are both open to travel from the Netherlands and some other European countries, the situation will be monitored very closely, the Saba island government said.

Europe is categorised as medium-risk. Despite diminishing local transmissions, COVID-19 and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from these areas are still there. However, with additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students and Saban students who live abroad, with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel from Europe to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel from the Americas is categorised as high-risk. North, Central and South America have many local transmissions of COVID-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from these areas is considered high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students and Saba students who live abroad, with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival.

Bron: Daily Herald