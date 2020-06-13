DH | Traveling between Curaçao, islands can now be done without quarantine

WILLEMSTAD–As of Friday, June 12, travel between Curaçao and the BES islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) can be done without passengers having to quarantine on arrival in Curaçao. As of Monday, June 15, persons can also travel from Aruba and St. Maarten to Curaçao without these restrictions.

This was announced by Curaçao Minister of Ministry of Traffic, Transport and Urban Planning Zita Jesus-Leito on Thursday morning. The relaxation applies to both air and sea travel.

The reasoning behind the relaxation is that the risk of local coronavirus infection is very low. Aruba is currently coronavirus-free, as are the BES islands. St. Maarten had only one active case as of press time Thursday night.

“Because regular flights from risk countries – such as the US [United States – Ed.], Colombia and the Dominican Republic – to the BES islands, Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten are not yet permitted, the risk of coronavirus infection is very low.

“It was already known that travel could soon take place in the so-called ‘island bubble’, but this morning it was officially confirmed by the minister [Jesus-Leito]. The policy is partly based on advice from medical experts,” reported newspaper Amigoe on Thursday.

From July 1, passengers from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany will also allowed to travel to Curaçao without having to quarantine, provided they meet certain conditions, including undergoing a compulsory coronavirus test in the Netherlands, which must return a negative result. Passengers must also provide evidence of medical insurance coverage on arrival.

Bron: Daily Herald