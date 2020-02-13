DH | Two men arrested for exporting drugs at PJIA

AIRPORT–Two men E.S.C.C. and O.F.S., workers of ground handling company Menzies Aviation St. Maarten, were arrested by police’s Alpha Team on Wednesday on suspicion of exporting narcotics to Canada via Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

Canadian border officials seized more than 20 kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine at Toronto Pearson International Airport on January 11. The drugs were smuggled in a duffel bag that was onboard a flight arriving Canada from St. Maarten.

Acting police spokesperson Ethelwoldus Josepha confirmed the men are suspected of being connected with the seizure.

The investigation into this case has been dubbed “Kuma” and involves police, Customs, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG), and the Royal Dutch Marechaussee KMar, said police in a press release on Wednesday.

The packages that contained the cocaine seized in Canada on January 11. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)

Police also searched several homes on Wednesday in connection with this case. The searches were conducted under the supervision of an examining judge and the Prosecutor’s Office, said police. Menzies Aviation’s office at the airport was also searched.

The men are currently being detained at the Philipsburg police station, pending further investigation. “The investigation is still ongoing,” said police.

Bron: Daily Herald