DH | Two new cases confirmed in St. Barths, Préfecture states

The Préfecture and regional health authority disclosed Saturday there are two new cases of Covid-19 infection in St. Barths.

It concerns a couple who returned from vacation but they had not been in contact with the first case in St. Barths who has now tested negative. This couple contracted the virus on a cruise ship. From the first symptoms, they self-isolated in their residence and called the number 15 hot line. There are no concerns for their state of health. The couple understood and followed the mandatory procedures.

The current situation for St. Martin is: one patient virus free after negative tests and a second patient with a negative test but cannot yet be declared virus free until a second negative test is returned.

The Préfecture indicated that Sunday morning the Minister of Overseas Territories Annick Girardin will hold a video conference call with all the Préfets of the French Antilles to determine what further actions to take for each territory going forward.

Bron: Daily Herald