DH | WIB extends moratorium on loans mortgages, credit cards by 3 months

PHILIPSBURG–Windward Islands Bank (WIB) clients can breathe a sigh of relief as the bank is offering more relief for persons with loans, mortgages and credit cards at the financial institution.

In an effort to continue its support to clients “in difficult times,” the bank has opted to automatically extend its moratorium on personal loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans and credit cards by three additional months.

In March, the bank was amongst the first to announce that it was granting a three-month moratorium on loans, mortgages and credit cards for the months of March, April and May to ease the burden on its clients in anticipation of the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the bank, for the extended moratorium, during the months of June, July and August, client’s monthly payment (on principal and interest) will be deferred for three additional months (June, July and August) whereby the initial loan term will be extended with the same number of months as the additional grace period. The monthly payments (principal and interest) will remain the same.

For St. Maarten clients including commercial clients in Statia and Saba, the adjustment will be done automatically while Statia and Saba clients with personal loans, personal mortgages and personal credit cards, need to opt-in if they want to make use of the moratorium (loans and mortgages in arrears for more than 90 consecutive days are not eligible for the moratorium).

Clients in St. Maarten, who do not wish to make use of the bank’s moratorium offer and who would like to maintain their current payment agreement, have the option to opt-out. This can be done by filling in an opt-out form via our website: www.wib-bank.net, or by submitting an e-mail to: [email protected] or by calling WIB at tel. 546-2942.

For clients in Saba and Statia, with personal loans, personal mortgages and personal credit cards, who wish to make use of the moratorium offer, have the option to opt-in. This can be done by filling in an opt-in form via WIB’s website or by submitting an e-mail to: [email protected] or by calling the bank at tel. 546-2942.

The opt-in requests for Statia and Saba is applicable for personal loans, personal mortgages and personal credit cards only and will be evaluated as per the stipulated lending guidelines of the Bank. Clients will be duly informed of the decision.

When submitting a request, clients are urged to indicate their full first name, last name, address and phone number (fixed and/or mobile) and provide the loan number of each respective loan and/or mortgage and/or credit card number to which the opt-in is applicable to. The correct information is required for each request to be processed accordingly.

Corporate clients in St. Maarten, Statia and Saba who want to opt-out are requested to email Vasco Daal at: [email protected]

The bank said in its notice that it continues to do its utmost to assist clients with his or her financial needs in these difficult times.

EXTENSION MORATORIUM PDF

Bron; Daily Herald