DH | ZVK patients return to Statia on chartered flight

EUSTATIUS–Caribbean Netherlands Health Insurance Office ZVK chartered a flight from Colombia via Bonaire for ZVK St. Eustatius patients returning to the island who had been away for medical reasons.

The EZ Air chartered aircraft touched down at the airport in the late afternoon and departed around 5:15pm Sunday, March 29. The passengers on board the aircraft were seen wearing masks.

On disembarking the aircraft and clearing Immigration, the passengers were met at the arrival hall by members of the St. Eustatius Health Department who provided them with information. Members of Corps Police Caribbean Netherlands and staff members of Accessible Ventures were also on hand at the airport.

Airport security was seen wearing gloves and masks as preventative measures for the coronavirus COVID-19.

There is currently a flight ban in effect for the islands of Bonaire, Statia and Saba, that has been extended until April 10. This was instituted by the Ministry of Water Management and Infrastructure. Only emergency flights have been operational at the airport.

The St. Eustatius Public Health Department said senior citizens 60 years and older in need of assistance during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, who cannot rely on immediate family or neighbours, are invited to contact the Social Support Unit. Anyone who is aware of a senior citizen in need of assistance who does not have family or neighbours to rely on is encouraged to reach out to the Social Support Unit on that senior citizen’s behalf.

Representatives of the department are available to take calls and to explore what type of support is needed and to guide a senior to the appropriate agencies.

To register a person’s name and telephone number, the Social Support Unit can be reached via tel. 599-318-2555 from Monday, March 30, until Friday, April 3, between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

The island had 70 persons in quarantine as of March 28. A total of 10 persons were tested for COVID-19 and of those tested, seven tested negative for the virus and three persons are awaiting their results.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on the island so far.

Bron: Daily Herald