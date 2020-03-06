Ingezonden | Work together, win the battle against Covid19

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de Knipselkrant Curacao is niet verantwoordelijk voor de inhoud. Ingezonden stukken die opruiende of dreigende taal bevatten worden door ons niet gepubliceerd.

Vandaag laten we Li Yigang aan het woord.

Recently the epidemic of Covid- 19 has caught everyone’s attention. It’s not only a major threat to the safety and health of Chinese people, but also a great challenge to global public health security. According to data of the past a few days, the overall situation of China’s epidemic prevention and control continues to improve.

The growth rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases has slowed down, and most provinces and cities except Hubei have no new cases. However, a few foreign countries are reporting quickly increasing number of patients and the Netherlands also has confirmed cases.

Moreover, Saint Martin of this region has two cases confirmed days ago, attracting continuous public attention. Here I would like to introduce to Dutch Caribbean friends of the situation about China’s fight against the epidemic.

I. Be united as one to fight against the disease. Since the epidemic breakout, the Chinese government has always put people’s life safety and health as priority. Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China has adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures to prevent and control the disease. With extraordinary efforts, we have contained its spread momentum and have made great contribution to the world. President Xi Jinping personally chaired a meeting to direct the outbreak response, and called for confidence, unity, science-based approach and targeted response as guidelines for China’s epidemic control efforts. The government organizations and relevant institutions are operating efficiently, building up a comprehensive and multi-level control system, including the lockdown of Wuhan city as the key area, the full participation of all government officials in epidemic prevention and control, the cancellation of large-scale public events, the guidance to residents for self-quarantine, the deployment of medical staff and supplies across the country, and the construction and put into use of two specialized hospitals with 2.500 beds within 15 days, et cetera. Above measures have demonstrated China’s speed and scale during this fight, as well as the strengths of China’s system.

II. Prevent the disease from spreading and live up to the responsibility as a major country. China’s efforts to fight against the epidemic and the progress to prevent its spread to other countries have been recognized worldwide. The WHO director-general dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Munich Security Conference that the steps China took to contain the outbreak at its source have bought the world time, even though those steps have come at greater cost to China, but it’s slowing the spread to the rest of the world. China is fighting the outbreak aggressively to protect its own people and the people of the world. The UN secretary-general Mr. António Guterres praised Chinese people’s contribution that they are suffering from daily inconveniences and have given up parts of normal lives. They made sacrifice to contain the spread of the virus and it is great contribution to all mankind. Thanks to the concerted efforts of the people of all ethnic groups throughout the country, China has made positive progress in controlling the epidemic. Since mid-February, the number of newly diagnosed cases in China has steadily declined, and the number of cured cases has increased rapidly. On February 18th, for the first time, the number of cured cases exceeded the number of newly diagnosed. On March 3rd, 2.652 patients were cured, which was 22 times more than the confirmed patients the same day. The figures are inspiring and illustrate that the epidemic is preventable, controllable and the disease curable. There is no reason to panic and we should assess the situation in an objective, rational and scientific way. Now the governments at various levels in China are strengthening personnel health management according to local conditions, to prevent the epidemic from rebounding.

III. Work together to win the battle against the epidemic. Acting with openness, transparency and a high sense of responsibility, the Chinese authorities shared information of the epidemic with relevant parties in a timely manner. We keep close communication with the WHO, the neighboring and relevant countries, and carry out international cooperation. After two-month epidemic prevention and control, China’s strategy and experience are worth learning from. Meanwhile, various countries and international organizations have offered timely source of help, providing aid supplies to China. The Dutch king, prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs have expressed their condolences and support by telegram and letter in succession. The Dutch business community donated much-needed medical supplies to China. When I met with leaders of the Curaçao government and officials from its ministry of Health, I could also feel their support and appreciation of China’s fight against the epidemic.

The epidemic respects no borders and the fight against it should leave no one behind. I noticed that the Netherlands have taken necessary and reasonable measures for the purpose of strengthening epidemic prevention and control. The Dutch Caribbean autonomous countries have also issued health reminds and raised vigilante, to protect the health and safety of their citizens and foreign nationals. As long as these measures are science-based, professional and appropriate, I think people will accept.

We will uphold the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind and are willing to strengthen communication and collaboration with countries around the world including the Netherlands, as well as the WHO, to enhance the mutual understanding and trust among all parties. The aims are to effectively prevent the transnational spread of the epidemic and maintain regional and global public health security. Let’s keep united as one, work together, and achieve the final victory of combating the Covid-19 epidemic!

Li Yigang

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Willemstad,

Curaçao