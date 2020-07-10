NU | Nog geen akkoord over noodsteun aan Caribisch Nederland

Met samenvatting voorwaarden voor coronasteun
Er is nog geen akkoord over een financieel noodpakket voor Curaçao, Aruba en Sint-Maarten. Dat bleek vrijdag na afloop van de ministerraad.
Het financieel noodpakket moet de eilanden, die in crisis verkeren nadat zij zwaar zijn getroffen door het coronavirus, ondersteunen. Het virus heeft de toerismesector, een belangrijke inkomstenbron van Curaçao, Aruba en Sint-Maarten, volledig doen stilvallen.
Als gevolg van de crisis is het de afgelopen twee weken onrustig op Curaçao. De werkloosheid loopt op en eind juni braken er rellen uit waarna op verzoek van de lokale regering Nederlandse militairen zijn ingezet.
De drie eilanden zijn het echter niet eens met de voorwaarden die vanuit Nederland worden gesteld aan het financieel noodpakket. Onder meer de geëiste salariskorting van 12,5 procent voor de ambtenaren en de hervorming van het pensioenstelsel komen de eilanden die het al zwaar hebben ongunstig uit. Ze zeggen al bezig te zijn met de hervormingen, maar stellen dat ze gezien de coronacrisis meer tijd nodig hebben.
De grootste bezwaren richten zich op de eis van Nederland voor de oprichting van een Nederlands instituut dat toeziet op de bestedingen uit het noodpakket. De eilanden vinden dat zij daarmee te veel autonomie inleveren.
Minister-president Eugene Rhuggenaath van Curaçao liet dinsdag al weten niet akkoord te gaan en meer tijd nodig te hebben om de voorwaarden van het noodpakket te overleggen.
Naschrift KKC
Samenvatting Landspakketten Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten + HERVORMINGEN TOEZICHT EN HANDHAVING TRUST en ONLINE GOKSECTOR GEHIGHLIGHTED.
2020 07 xx – Landspakketten Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten coronaviruslening 3e tranche by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd
“opinion di un hende di afo” an outsiders opinion:
First: DO NOT ALIENATE THE NETHERLANDS.
Food for thought… The United States also has Autonomous Islands in the caribbean, Puerto Rico, US Virgin islands, ETC. When disasters hit the Islands, Puerto Rico refused complicity towards the United States to receive Aid money, and today 80% of the island’s residents live below the poverty line. Puerto Rico tried to borrow money elsewhere but with little exports and no prospect of profitable returns, no one would invest in them. Sound familiar? I understand Curacao would like to have their own Identity, but what good is it to be independent if its residents starve with little prospect for the future? It sounds like a country very close to Curacao…. Venezuela. The difference between Curacao and Venezuela is that Venezuela sits on the Worlds richest Oil reserves, Curacao has little or no Exports, and must rely on tourism. Point being, accept the austerity measures from the Netherlands and TAKE THE MONEY.
The first thing Curacao needs right now is liquidity, money. Over half of its residents are in need of a daily meal, feed them and at same time make them work for their meals. Make the residents clean up Punda, Otrabanda, and all its beaches. This way the residents feel that their pride is intact for earning their meal, and it also makes the island more attractive for future tourists
DIOS BENDISHONA DUSHI KORSOW!